Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Coagulation Analyzers market was valued at 2695.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A coagulation analyzer or a micro-coagulation system is a device that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation. It helps to avoid the chances of heart attack, thrombosis, and embolism by detecting the presence of blood clots in the blood vessels.This analyzer is used to measure a coagulation pathway speed as well as thrombolin & thromboplastin levels in a few minutes. It works on the principle of optical detection method by detecting turbidity during coagulation of the blood causing change in the intensity of light that it scattered.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott

Nihon Kohden

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Helena Laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen)

International Technidyne (ITC)

By Types:

Prothrombin Time Testing

Fibrinogen Testing

Activated Clotting Time Testing

D-Dimer Testing

Platelet Function Tests

Anti-Factor Xa Tests

Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for Activated clotting time (ACT)

By Applications:

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing

