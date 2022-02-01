Global Spinal Fusion Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Spinal Fusion market was valued at 385.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Spinal fusion is surgery to permanently join together two or more bones in the spine so there is no movement between them. For patients who require spinal fusion surgery to treat lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD), spinal fusion device is a treatment option.Spinal fusion contains transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), posterior lumbar fusion (PLF), extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF). The spinal fusion industry is relatively concentrated. The requirement of device precision and quality are high, and the device need accord with biomechanical characteristics of human body and have good biocompatibility with human tissue. With the rapid development of industry, global demand for spinal fusion is increasing. In 2015, treatment of spinal diseases application accounts for 45.65% of global consumption, while control spinal deformity development and protection of spinal nerves take about 36.56% and 12.75%, respectively. The global average price of spinal fusion is in the decreasing trend, from 1761 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1549 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of Spinal Fusion decreased from 1698 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1484 USD/Unit in 2016. The spinal fusion production in 2016 will reach about 2412.1 K Units from about 1633.1 K Units in 2011 with an average growth rate of 8.12%. USA is the biggest production base, which holds 57.14% production share in 2015. USA and EU are the main consumption bases, and USA holds 43.24% consumption share and EU holds 25.59% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 68.82% of the global consumption in total.

By Market Verdors:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes Companies

Globus Medical

B. Braun Aesculap

Nuvasive

K2M

MicroPort

Orthofix International N.V

Alphatec Spine

Integra LifeSciences

Invibio

Weigao Orthopaedic

By Types:

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF)

Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF)

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF)

By Applications:

Treatment of Spinal Diseases

Control Spinal Deformity Development

Protection of Spinal Nerves

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

