Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophiocordyceps Sinensis in global, including the following market information:

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Ophiocordyceps Sinensis companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis market was valued at 3078.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3356.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cordyceps Sinensis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ophiocordyceps Sinensis include Jiangsukonen Biological Engineering Co.Ltd, Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co.,Ltd., Tibet Potala Biotechnology, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Sanjiangyuan Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Technology Co.,Ltd., Huadong Medicine Co.,Ltd, Guangdong Hec Technology Holding Co.,Ltd., Jinshuibao Pharmaceuticals and Shenhua Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ophiocordyceps Sinensis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cordyceps Sinensis

Fermented Cordyceps Powder

Others

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Directly Eat

Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

Healthy Food

Cosmetic

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ophiocordyceps Sinensis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ophiocordyceps Sinensis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ophiocordyceps Sinensis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Ophiocordyceps Sinensis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangsukonen Biological Engineering Co.Ltd

Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co.,Ltd.

Tibet Potala Biotechnology

Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Sanjiangyuan Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Technology Co.,Ltd.

Huadong Medicine Co.,Ltd

Guangdong Hec Technology Holding Co.,Ltd.

Jinshuibao Pharmaceuticals

Shenhua Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Companies

4 Sights by Product

