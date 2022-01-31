Dermal Curette Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dermal Curette Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The dermal curette has an important role in dermatological, diagnostic and therapeutic. It is one of the most versatile instruments. The aim of a curette is the removal of a superficial skin changes with minimal damage to the surrounding tissue. Dermal curette is used for the removal of basal cell carcinomas as well as of warts and other benign skin neoplasms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dermal Curette in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dermal Curette Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dermal Curette Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
- Global top five Dermal Curette companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dermal Curette market was valued at 223.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 326.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 mm Tip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dermal Curette include KAI, Integra LifeSciences, Stiefel (GSK), Sklar Corporation, Sfm Medical Devices GmbH, Acti-Med, AccuTec Blades, Razormed and Acuderm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dermal Curette manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dermal Curette Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Dermal Curette Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2 mm Tip
- 3 mm Tip
- 4 mm Tip
- 5 mm Tip
- 7 mm Tip
- Others
Global Dermal Curette Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Dermal Curette Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dermatology
- Surgical
- Podiatry
- Others
Global Dermal Curette Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Dermal Curette Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dermal Curette revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dermal Curette revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dermal Curette sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
- Key companies Dermal Curette sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KAI
- Integra LifeSciences
- Stiefel (GSK)
- Sklar Corporation
- Sfm Medical Devices GmbH
- Acti-Med
- AccuTec Blades
- Razormed
- Acuderm
- Robbins Instruments
- Novo Surgical
- Aesthetic Group
- DTR Medical
- Ribbel
- Paramount
- MedBlades
- Tejco Vision
- Fray Products Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dermal Curette Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dermal Curette Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dermal Curette Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dermal Curette Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dermal Curette Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dermal Curette Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dermal Curette Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dermal Curette Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dermal Curette Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dermal Curette Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dermal Curette Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dermal Curette Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dermal Curette Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermal Curette Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dermal Curette Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermal Curette Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dermal Curette Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 2 mm Tip
4.1.3 3 mm T
