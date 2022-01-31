Ibuprofen API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ibuprofen API in global, including the following market information:

Global Ibuprofen API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ibuprofen API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Ibuprofen API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ibuprofen API market was valued at 662.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 936.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

USP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ibuprofen API include IOLCP, SOLARA, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Biocause, BASF and SI Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ibuprofen API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ibuprofen API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

USP

EP

Global Ibuprofen API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Ibuprofen API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ibuprofen API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ibuprofen API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ibuprofen API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ibuprofen API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IOLCP

SOLARA

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Biocause

BASF

SI Group

