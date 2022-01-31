Ibuprofen API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ibuprofen API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ibuprofen API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ibuprofen API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ibuprofen API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Ibuprofen API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ibuprofen API market was valued at 662.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 936.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
USP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ibuprofen API include IOLCP, SOLARA, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Biocause, BASF and SI Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ibuprofen API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ibuprofen API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- USP
- EP
Global Ibuprofen API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Global Ibuprofen API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ibuprofen API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ibuprofen API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ibuprofen API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Ibuprofen API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IOLCP
- SOLARA
- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
- Biocause
- BASF
- SI Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ibuprofen API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ibuprofen API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ibuprofen API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ibuprofen API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ibuprofen API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ibuprofen API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ibuprofen API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ibuprofen API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ibuprofen API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ibuprofen API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ibuprofen API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ibuprofen API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ibuprofen API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ibuprofen API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ibuprofen API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ibuprofen API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ibuprofen API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 USP
4.1.3 EP
4.2 By Type – Global
