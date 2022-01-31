Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Nitazoxanide, sold under the brand name Alinia among others, Nitazoxanide is an antiprotozoal medicine that treats infections caused by protozoa (single-cell parasites that live in moist places such as lakes, streams, and soil). Nitazoxanide is used to treat diarrhea caused by Giardia or Cryptosporidium. These conditions are sometimes called “Traveler’s diarrhea.” Nitazoxanide is used in adults and children who are at least 1 year old.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alinia (nitazoxanide) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Alinia (nitazoxanide) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alinia (nitazoxanide) market was valued at 184.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 229.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alinia (nitazoxanide) include Romark Laboratories, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Lupin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alinia (nitazoxanide) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablets
- Oral Suspension
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hospital
- Others
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alinia (nitazoxanide) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alinia (nitazoxanide) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alinia (nitazoxanide) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Alinia (nitazoxanide) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Romark Laboratories
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Lupin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alinia (nitazoxanide) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alinia (nitazoxanide) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alinia (nitazoxanide) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alinia (nitazoxanide) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alinia (nitazoxanide) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alinia (nitazoxanide) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Market Outlook 2022
Global Alinia (nitazoxanide) Sales Market Report 2021