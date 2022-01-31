Biopsy Punch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The biopsy punch is a hand held, pencil-shaped instrument with a slender, pencil-like body. It is lightweight with a hollow, circular, stainless steel, cutting tip.

Biopsy perforation is used to check for bullous disease, vasculitis, panniculitis, systemic diseases, such as lupus erythematosus (LE), dermatomyositis (DM) and other diseasesused at different skin locations except face or hand skin, with extremely high precision and minimal tissue trauma.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopsy Punch in global, including the following market information:

Global Biopsy Punch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biopsy Punch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biopsy Punch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biopsy Punch market was valued at 115.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 184.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 3 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biopsy Punch include Kai Industries, Integra LifeSciences, CooperSurgical, Stiefel, KRUUSE, Feather, Acuderm, Accutec Blades and MedBlades, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biopsy Punch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biopsy Punch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biopsy Punch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 3 mm

3-6 mm

Above 6 mm

Global Biopsy Punch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biopsy Punch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dermatology

Cosmetic Procedures

Lab

Others

Global Biopsy Punch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biopsy Punch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biopsy Punch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biopsy Punch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biopsy Punch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biopsy Punch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kai Industries

Integra LifeSciences

CooperSurgical

Stiefel

KRUUSE

Feather

Acuderm

Accutec Blades

MedBlades

Paramount Surgimed

Razormed

Ribbel

Plasti Med

Acti-Med

Basco

Bright Shine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biopsy Punch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biopsy Punch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biopsy Punch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biopsy Punch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biopsy Punch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biopsy Punch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biopsy Punch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biopsy Punch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biopsy Punch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biopsy Punch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biopsy Punch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biopsy Punch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biopsy Punch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopsy Punch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biopsy Punch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopsy Punch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biopsy Punch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 3 mm

4.1.3 3-6 mm

4.1.4 Above 6 mm

