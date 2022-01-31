Industrial Eye Protection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Eye protection is protective gear for the eyes, and sometimes face, designed to reduce the risk of injury. Examples of risks requiring eye protection can include: impact from particles or debris, light or radiation, wind blast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Eye Protection in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Eye Protection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Eye Protection market was valued at 2264.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3061.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Safety Spectacles and Goggles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Eye Protection include 3M, Honeywell, Uvex, Delta Plus, Dr?ger, Bolle Safety, Ansell, MSA Safety and Hoffmann Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Eye Protection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Safety Spectacles and Goggles

Safety Shields

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Construction

Petrochemical

Mining

Transportation

Healthcare

Military

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Eye Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Eye Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Eye Protection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Eye Protection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Honeywell

Uvex

Delta Plus

Dr?ger

Bolle Safety

Ansell

MSA Safety

Hoffmann Group

Univet Optical Technologies

JSP Safety

Oakley SI

INFIELD SAFETY

Gateway Safety

Ugly Fish

Eyres Safety

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Eye Protection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Eye Protection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Eye Protection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Eye Protection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Eye Protection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Eye Protection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Eye Protection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Eye Protection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Eye Protection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Eye Protection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Eye Protection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Eye Protection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Eye Protection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Eye Protection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Eye Protectio

