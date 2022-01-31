Needle-Free Injection Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Needle-Free Injection Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Needle-free Injection Device is a type of medical injecting syringe that uses a high-pressure narrow jet of the injection liquid instead of a hypodermic needle to penetrate the epidermis. It is powered by compressed air or gas, either by a pressure hose from a large cylinder, or form a built-in gas cartridge, small cylinder, or spring.
Needle-free injection systems are novel ways to introduce various medicines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. It was developed to reduce the number of needle stick accidents and associated problems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Needle-Free Injection Device in global, including the following market information:
- Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Needle-Free Injection Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Needle-Free Injection Device market was valued at 212.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 400.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Injections Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Needle-Free Injection Device include Zogenix, Inovio, Glide Pharma, Akra Dermojet, Crossject Medical Technology, Injex Pharma, Eternity Healthcare, Antares Pharma and Valeritas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Needle-Free Injection Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder Injections
- Liquid Injections
- Depot or Projectile Injection
Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drug Injection
- Cosmetic Surgery Use
- Other
Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Needle-Free Injection Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Needle-Free Injection Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Needle-Free Injection Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Needle-Free Injection Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zogenix
- Inovio
- Glide Pharma
- Akra Dermojet
- Crossject Medical Technology
- Injex Pharma
- Eternity Healthcare
- Antares Pharma
- Valeritas
- Medical International Technologies
- Penjet
- PharmaJet
- National Medical Products
- Activa Brand Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Needle-Free Injection Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Needle-Free Injection Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Needle-Free Injection Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Needle-Free Injection Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Needle-Free Injection Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Needle-Free Injection Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
