Glucose Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glucose Meter is a medical device for determining the approximate concentration of glucose in the blood. It can also be a strip of glucose paper dipped into a substance and measured to the glucose chart. It is a key element of home blood glucose monitoring (HBGM) by people with diabetes mellitus or hypoglycemia. A small drop of blood, obtained by pricking the skin with a lancet, is placed on a disposable test strip that the meter reads and uses to calculate the blood glucose level. The meter then displays the level in mg/dl or mmol/l.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucose Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global Glucose Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glucose Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Glucose Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glucose Meter market was valued at 1323.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1993.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glucose Oxidase Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glucose Meter include Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Ascensia, ARKRAY, I-SENS, OMRON, B. Braun Medical and 77 Elektronika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glucose Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glucose Meter Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Glucose Oxidase Method

Glucose Dehydrogenase Method

Other Type

Global Glucose Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Home Care

Global Glucose Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glucose Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glucose Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glucose Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glucose Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

OMRON

B. Braun Medical

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo Corporation

Sinocare

Beijing Yicheng

Yuyue Group

ACON Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glucose Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Technology

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glucose Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glucose Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glucose Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glucose Meter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glucose Meter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glucose Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glucose Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glucose Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glucose Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glucose Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glucose Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucose Meter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glucose Meter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucose Meter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Technology – Global Glucose Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glucose Oxidase Method

4.1

