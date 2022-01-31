Glucose Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glucose Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Glucose Meter is a medical device for determining the approximate concentration of glucose in the blood. It can also be a strip of glucose paper dipped into a substance and measured to the glucose chart. It is a key element of home blood glucose monitoring (HBGM) by people with diabetes mellitus or hypoglycemia. A small drop of blood, obtained by pricking the skin with a lancet, is placed on a disposable test strip that the meter reads and uses to calculate the blood glucose level. The meter then displays the level in mg/dl or mmol/l.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucose Meter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Glucose Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glucose Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Glucose Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glucose Meter market was valued at 1323.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1993.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glucose Oxidase Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glucose Meter include Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Ascensia, ARKRAY, I-SENS, OMRON, B. Braun Medical and 77 Elektronika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glucose Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glucose Meter Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)
- Glucose Oxidase Method
- Glucose Dehydrogenase Method
- Other Type
Global Glucose Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Home Care
Global Glucose Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glucose Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glucose Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glucose Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Glucose Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott
- Ascensia
- ARKRAY
- I-SENS
- OMRON
- B. Braun Medical
- 77 Elektronika
- AgaMatrix
- ALL Medicus
- Terumo Corporation
- Sinocare
- Beijing Yicheng
- Yuyue Group
- ACON Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glucose Meter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Technology
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glucose Meter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glucose Meter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glucose Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glucose Meter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glucose Meter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glucose Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glucose Meter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glucose Meter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glucose Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glucose Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glucose Meter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucose Meter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glucose Meter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucose Meter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Technology – Global Glucose Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glucose Oxidase Method
