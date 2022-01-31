Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure in which a small catheter is inserted through a neck, arm, chest, or thigh vein and maneuvered into the right side of the heart, in order to measure pressures at different spots in the heart.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Artery Catheter in global, including the following market information:

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pulmonary Artery Catheter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pulmonary Artery Catheter market was valued at 1215.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1550.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Four-lumen Catheter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Artery Catheter include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Argon Medical, ICU Medical, Biosensors International and BD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pulmonary Artery Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Four-lumen Catheter

Five-lumen Catheter

Six-lumen Catheter

Others

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

ICUs

Non-ICUs

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Argon Medical

ICU Medical

Biosensors International

BD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pulmonary Artery Catheter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Artery Catheter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Artery Catheter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Artery Catheter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Artery Catheter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Artery Cathete

