Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure in which a small catheter is inserted through a neck, arm, chest, or thigh vein and maneuvered into the right side of the heart, in order to measure pressures at different spots in the heart.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Artery Catheter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pulmonary Artery Catheter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pulmonary Artery Catheter market was valued at 1215.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1550.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Four-lumen Catheter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Artery Catheter include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Argon Medical, ICU Medical, Biosensors International and BD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pulmonary Artery Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Four-lumen Catheter
- Five-lumen Catheter
- Six-lumen Catheter
- Others
Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- ICUs
- Non-ICUs
Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pulmonary Artery Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Argon Medical
- ICU Medical
- Biosensors International
- BD
