Budesonide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Budesonide (BUD), sold under the brand name Pulmicort among others, is a steroid medication. It is available as an inhaler, pill, and Injectable Suspension. The inhaled form is used in the long term management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Injectable Suspension is used for allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps. The pills in a delayed release form may be used for inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and microscopic colitis. Statistic for budesonide in this report includes three product types: Injectable Suspension, inhaler and Inhalation Powder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Budesonide in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6807803/global-budesonide-2022-2028-81

Global Budesonide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Budesonide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Budesonide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Budesonide market was valued at 8440.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injectable Suspension Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Budesonide include AstraZeneca, Teva, Mylan, Sandoz, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Salix, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Orion Corporation and Cipla, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Budesonide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Budesonide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Budesonide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injectable Suspension

Aerosols

Inhalation Powder

Tablet and Capsule

Global Budesonide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Budesonide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Respiratory Disease Treatment

Nose Disease Treatment

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment

Others

Global Budesonide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Budesonide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Budesonide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Budesonide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Budesonide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Budesonide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Teva

Mylan

Sandoz

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Salix

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Orion Corporation

Cipla

Synmosa Biopharma

Lunan Better Pharma

Shanghai Sine Promod

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-budesonide-2022-2028-81-6807803

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Budesonide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Budesonide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Budesonide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Budesonide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Budesonide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Budesonide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Budesonide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Budesonide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Budesonide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Budesonide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Budesonide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Budesonide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Budesonide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Budesonide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Budesonide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Budesonide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Budesonide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Injectable Suspension

4.1.3 Aerosols

4.1.4 Inhalation Powder

4.1.5 Tabl

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Budesonide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Budesonide Inhaler Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Budesonide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global and Japan Budesonide Inhaler Market Insights, Forecast to 2027