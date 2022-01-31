Budesonide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Budesonide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Budesonide (BUD), sold under the brand name Pulmicort among others, is a steroid medication. It is available as an inhaler, pill, and Injectable Suspension. The inhaled form is used in the long term management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Injectable Suspension is used for allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps. The pills in a delayed release form may be used for inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and microscopic colitis. Statistic for budesonide in this report includes three product types: Injectable Suspension, inhaler and Inhalation Powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Budesonide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Budesonide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Budesonide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Budesonide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Budesonide market was valued at 8440.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injectable Suspension Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Budesonide include AstraZeneca, Teva, Mylan, Sandoz, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Salix, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Orion Corporation and Cipla, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Budesonide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Budesonide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Budesonide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injectable Suspension
- Aerosols
- Inhalation Powder
- Tablet and Capsule
Global Budesonide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Budesonide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Respiratory Disease Treatment
- Nose Disease Treatment
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment
- Others
Global Budesonide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Budesonide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Budesonide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Budesonide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Budesonide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Budesonide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AstraZeneca
- Teva
- Mylan
- Sandoz
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Salix
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Orion Corporation
- Cipla
- Synmosa Biopharma
- Lunan Better Pharma
- Shanghai Sine Promod
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Budesonide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Budesonide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Budesonide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Budesonide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Budesonide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Budesonide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Budesonide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Budesonide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Budesonide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Budesonide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Budesonide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Budesonide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Budesonide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Budesonide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Budesonide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Budesonide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Budesonide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Injectable Suspension
4.1.3 Aerosols
4.1.4 Inhalation Powder
