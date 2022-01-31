Probiotic Strains Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Probiotics are live microbial bacteria which are used in supplementing human and animal diets as they strengthen immune system and help in quick & efficient digestion. Probiotics also help in increasing resistance against pathogens, microbes, and bacteria by aiding the production of digestive enzymes and triggering the production of healthy gut bacteria.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Strains in global, including the following market information:

Global Probiotic Strains Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Probiotic Strains Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Probiotic Strains companies in 2021 (%)

The global Probiotic Strains market was valued at 1125.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1706.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lactobacillus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Probiotic Strains include DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, BioGaia, Probi, Cerbios – Pharma, Morinaga Milk Industry, Protexin and Blis Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Probiotic Strains manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Probiotic Strains Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Probiotic Strains Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Others

Global Probiotic Strains Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Probiotic Strains Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

Global Probiotic Strains Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Probiotic Strains Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Probiotic Strains revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Probiotic Strains revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Probiotic Strains sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Probiotic Strains sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

BioGaia

Probi

Cerbios – Pharma

Morinaga Milk Industry

Protexin

Blis Technologies

Cultech

Bifodan

Probiotical

Kerry Group

PrecisionBiotics

Unique Biotech

Biosearch Life

Synbiotech

Wecare-Bio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Probiotic Strains Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Probiotic Strains Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Probiotic Strains Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Probiotic Strains Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Probiotic Strains Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Probiotic Strains Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Probiotic Strains Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Probiotic Strains Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic Strains Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotic Strains Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Strains Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Probiotic Strains Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Strains Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Probiotic Strains Market Size Markets, 2021 &

