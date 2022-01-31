Microalgae Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microalgae Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers ( m) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microalgae in global, including the following market information:
- Global Microalgae Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Microalgae Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Microalgae companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microalgae market was valued at 313.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 454.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spirulina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microalgae include DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, Green A, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering and Alltech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microalgae manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microalgae Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microalgae Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Spirulina
- Chlorella
- Dunaliella
- Amphora
- Others
Global Microalgae Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microalgae Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Health
- Food
- Feed
- Energy
- Others
Global Microalgae Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microalgae Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Microalgae revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Microalgae revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Microalgae sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Microalgae sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DIC Corporation
- Cyanotech Corporation
- Algaetech Group
- TAAU Australia
- Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
- Shengbada Biology
- Green A
- Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering
- Alltech
- Parry Nutraceuticals
- BlueBioTech
- Roquette Kl tze
- ALLMA
- Cyane
- Archimede Ricerche
- AlgaEnergy
- Phycom
- Necton
- Chenghai Bao ER
- Dongying Haifu Biological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microalgae Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microalgae Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microalgae Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microalgae Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microalgae Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microalgae Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microalgae Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microalgae Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microalgae Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microalgae Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microalgae Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microalgae Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microalgae Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Microalgae Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spirulina
4.1.3 Chlorella
4.1.4 Dunaliella
4.1.5 Amphora
4.1.6
