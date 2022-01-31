Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks. NIV (Non-Invasive Ventilation) masks are the perfect interface for patients undergoing ventilation including CPAP and BiPAP therapy. Available as single patient use disposable variant and Silicone reusable variant with options of vented and non-vented systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-invasive Ventilation Masks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market was valued at 1967.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2609.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under 30 $ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks include ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Dr ger, Hamilton Medical, Intersurgical, BMC Medical and DeVilbiss Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market, by Price Levels, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Price Levels, 2021 (%)

Under 30 $

30 to 40 $

Above 40 $

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pediatric

ICU

Home Care

Others

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-invasive Ventilation Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-invasive Ventilation Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-invasive Ventilation Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-invasive Ventilation Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ResMed

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Dr ger

Hamilton Medical

Intersurgical

BMC Medical

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Vyaire Medical

Armstrong Medical

