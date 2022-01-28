POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer is the Point-of-care Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer, which is defined as a medical diagnostic analyzer at or near the point of care?that is, at the time and place of patient care.

Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels, which reflect the average plasma glucose concentration over the preceding three months, play a pivotal role in the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of diabetes.

The immediate feedback of HbA1c levels is highly effective for controlling plasma glucose levels and point-of-care (POC) instruments, characterized as fast, portable, and easy-to-use, have been shown to be suitable for providing rapid feedback of HbA1c levels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer in global

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer companies in 2021 (%)

The global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market was valued at 667.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1037.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bench-Top Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer include Alere, Siemens, Roche, Trinity Biotech, GREEN CROSS MEDIS, EKF Diagnostics, OSANG Healthcare, HUMAN Diagnostics and Erba Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bench-Top

Compact

Portable

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Lab

Others

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alere

Siemens

Roche

Trinity Biotech

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

EKF Diagnostics

OSANG Healthcare

HUMAN Diagnostics

Erba Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

Liteon Technology

DiaSys Diagnostic

Convergent Technologies

