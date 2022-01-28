PEGylated Proteins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PEGylated Proteins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PEGylated Proteins in global, including the following market information:
- Global PEGylated Proteins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PEGylated Proteins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (g)
- Global top five PEGylated Proteins companies in 2021 (%)
The global PEGylated Proteins market was valued at 3878.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4979.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Colony Stimulating Factors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PEGylated Proteins include ENZON Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Roche, Pfizer, Amgen, UCB and Crealta (Savient), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)
Global PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Colony Stimulating Factors
- Interferons
- Erythropoietin (EPO)
- Recombinant Factor VIII
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Others
Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)
Global PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cancer Treatment
- Hepatitis
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Leukemia
- SCID
- Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease
- Others
Global PEGylated Proteins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)
Global PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PEGylated Proteins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PEGylated Proteins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PEGylated Proteins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (g)
- Key companies PEGylated Proteins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ENZON Pharmaceuticals
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Roche
- Pfizer
- Amgen
- UCB
- Crealta (Savient)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEGylated Proteins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PEGylated Proteins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PEGylated Proteins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PEGylated Proteins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PEGylated Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PEGylated Proteins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEGylated Proteins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PEGylated Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PEGylated Proteins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PEGylated Proteins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PEGylated Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEGylated Proteins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PEGylated Proteins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEGylated Proteins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PEGylated Proteins Market Siz
