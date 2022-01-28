DEXA Bone Densitometers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DEXA Bone Densitometers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Bone densitometry, also called dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry or DEXA, uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss. It is commonly used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess an individual?s risk for developing fractures. DEXA is simple, quick and noninvasive. It?s also the most accurate method for diagnosing osteoporosis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DEXA Bone Densitometers in global, including the following market information:
- Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five DEXA Bone Densitometers companies in 2021 (%)
The global DEXA Bone Densitometers market was valued at 309.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 405.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Axial Bone Densitometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DEXA Bone Densitometers include GE Healthcare, Hologic, OSTEOSYS, DMS, Swissray (Norland), Medilink, Xingaoyi, Osteometer and Lone Oak Medical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DEXA Bone Densitometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Axial Bone Densitometer
- Peripheral Bone Densitometer
Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Universities and Research Institutions
- Others
Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies DEXA Bone Densitometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies DEXA Bone Densitometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies DEXA Bone Densitometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies DEXA Bone Densitometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic
- OSTEOSYS
- DMS
- Swissray (Norland)
- Medilink
- Xingaoyi
- Osteometer
- Lone Oak Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DEXA Bone Densitometers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DEXA Bone Densitometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DEXA Bone Densitometers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DEXA Bone Densitometers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Companies
4 Sights by Product
