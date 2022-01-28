Erythropoietin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Erythropoietin is produced by interstitial fibroblasts in the kidney in close association with peritubular capillary and proximal convoluted tubule. It is also produced in perisinusoidal cells in the liver. While liver production predominates in the fetal and perinatal period, renal production is predominant during adulthood.

Erythropoietin is an essential hormone for red blood cell production. Without it, definitive erythropoiesis does not take place. Under hypoxic conditions, the kidney will produce and secrete erythropoietin to increase the production of red blood cells by targeting CFU-E, proerythroblast and basophilic erythroblast subsets in the differentiation. Erythropoietin has its primary effect on red blood cell progenitors and precursors (which are found in the bone marrow in humans) by promoting their survival through protecting these cells from apoptosis, or cell death.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806356/global-erythropoietin-2022-2028-646

In this report, we definite one unit for 1ml, except Epoetin-alfa type, which one unit means 10000units/ml

This report contains market size and forecasts of Erythropoietin in global, including the following market information:

Global Erythropoietin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Erythropoietin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Erythropoietin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Erythropoietin market was valued at 9422.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoetin-alfa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Erythropoietin include Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Galenica, Emcure, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, 3SBio, Biocon and LG Life Sciences. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Erythropoietin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Erythropoietin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Global Erythropoietin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Anemia

Kidney Disorders

Others

Global Erythropoietin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Erythropoietin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Erythropoietin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Erythropoietin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Erythropoietin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Galenica

Emcure

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

3SBio

Biocon

LG Life Sciences

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-erythropoietin-2022-2028-646-6806356

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Erythropoietin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Erythropoietin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Erythropoietin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Erythropoietin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Erythropoietin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Erythropoietin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Erythropoietin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Erythropoietin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Erythropoietin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Erythropoietin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Erythropoietin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Erythropoietin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Erythropoietin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Erythropoietin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Erythropoietin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Epoetin-alfa

4.1.3 Ep

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Erythropoietin Drug Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Erythropoietin Market Outlook 2022