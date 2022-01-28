Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis obtained from a species of the plant genus Duboisia. It is mainly classified as an antispasmodic, which means that it is a drug used to suppress of muscle spasms, or involuntary contractions.

It is used to treat pain and discomfort caused by abdominal cramps, menstrual cramps or other spasmodic activity in the digestive system. It is also effective at preventing bladder spasms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide in global, including the following market information:

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market was valued at 402.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 573.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide include Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea, Alchem International and Alkaloids, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide

Type II

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral

Injection

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Linnea

Alchem International

Alkaloids

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Companies

4 S

