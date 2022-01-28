Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The main role of osteoarthritis pain drugs is to relieve pain, and cannot slow the progress of osteoarthritis, osteoarthritis in the use of two kinds of painkillers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Dose)
- Global top five Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs market was valued at 10100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs include Pfizer, Bayer, SK Chemicals, GSK, Sanofi, Crystal Genomics, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharmaceutical and Haohai Biological, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Dose)
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oral
- Injection
- External
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Dose)
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Care
- Personal Care
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Dose)
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Dose)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- Bayer
- SK Chemicals
- GSK
- Sanofi
- Crystal Genomics
- Johnson & Johnson
- Sino Biopharmaceutical
- Haohai Biological
- Zhejiang Chengyi Pharmaceutical
- Freda
- Bright Future
- Jingfeng Pharmaceutical
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Mikasa Seiyaku
- Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Seikagaku Corporation
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Eli Lilly
- Novartis
- Horizon Pharma
- Abbott
- Mylan
- Daiichi Sankyo
- TEVA
- Almatica Pharma
- Astellas Pharma
- Tide Pharmaceutical
- Iroko Pharmaceuticals
- Hengrui Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Osteoarthritis Pain Drug
