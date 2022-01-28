Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The main role of osteoarthritis pain drugs is to relieve pain, and cannot slow the progress of osteoarthritis, osteoarthritis in the use of two kinds of painkillers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Dose)

Global top five Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs market was valued at 10100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs include Pfizer, Bayer, SK Chemicals, GSK, Sanofi, Crystal Genomics, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharmaceutical and Haohai Biological, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Dose)

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral

Injection

External

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Dose)

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Care

Personal Care

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Dose)

Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Dose)

Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Bayer

SK Chemicals

GSK

Sanofi

Crystal Genomics

Johnson & Johnson

Sino Biopharmaceutical

Haohai Biological

Zhejiang Chengyi Pharmaceutical

Freda

Bright Future

Jingfeng Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Mikasa Seiyaku

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Seikagaku Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Horizon Pharma

Abbott

Mylan

Daiichi Sankyo

TEVA

Almatica Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Tide Pharmaceutical

Iroko Pharmaceuticals

Hengrui Pharmaceutical

