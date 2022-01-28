Microbial Fermentation APIs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs. They are generally manufactured through a variety of processes that include chemical synthesis, fermentation processes, recombinant DNA, etc.

Microbial fermentation APIs are secondary metabolites produced by micro-organisms such as fungi and actinomycetes. The micro-organisms are capable of converting inexpensive carbon sources (starch, glucose, sucrose, etc.) and nitrogen sources (soybean flour, cotton-seed flour, peptone, etc.) into highly valuable API’s or key intermediates (such as amino acids, vitamines, antibiotics) in liquid or solid media under certain growth conditions (nutrients, temperature, PH, oxygen supply).

Microorganisms that are typically used within the pharmaceutical industry include: prokaryotes such as Bacteria (e.g. Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus) and Streptomycetes (e.g. Streptomyces spp, Actinomyces spp), eukaryotes such as Filamentous Fungi (e.g., Nigrospora spp, Aspergillus spp,) and Yeast (e.g. Saccharomyces cereviciae, Pichia pastoris).

The global Microbial Fermentation APIs market was valued at 30220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Fermentation APIs include Merck, Ajinomoto, HGPF, Huaxing, North China Pharmaceutical, Topfond, DSM, Tianyao and CSPC Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Fermentation APIs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

