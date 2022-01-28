Microbial Fermentation APIs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microbial Fermentation APIs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs. They are generally manufactured through a variety of processes that include chemical synthesis, fermentation processes, recombinant DNA, etc.
Microbial fermentation APIs are secondary metabolites produced by micro-organisms such as fungi and actinomycetes. The micro-organisms are capable of converting inexpensive carbon sources (starch, glucose, sucrose, etc.) and nitrogen sources (soybean flour, cotton-seed flour, peptone, etc.) into highly valuable API’s or key intermediates (such as amino acids, vitamines, antibiotics) in liquid or solid media under certain growth conditions (nutrients, temperature, PH, oxygen supply).
Microorganisms that are typically used within the pharmaceutical industry include: prokaryotes such as Bacteria (e.g. Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus) and Streptomycetes (e.g. Streptomyces spp, Actinomyces spp), eukaryotes such as Filamentous Fungi (e.g., Nigrospora spp, Aspergillus spp,) and Yeast (e.g. Saccharomyces cereviciae, Pichia pastoris).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Fermentation APIs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Microbial Fermentation APIs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microbial Fermentation APIs market was valued at 30220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antibiotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microbial Fermentation APIs include Merck, Ajinomoto, HGPF, Huaxing, North China Pharmaceutical, Topfond, DSM, Tianyao and CSPC Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microbial Fermentation APIs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antibiotics
- Amino Acids
- Vitamin
- Nucleotide
- Organic Acid
- Alcohol
- Biological Products
- Hormone
Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Research & Academic Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Microbial Fermentation APIs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Microbial Fermentation APIs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Microbial Fermentation APIs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Microbial Fermentation APIs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- Ajinomoto
- HGPF
- Huaxing
- North China Pharmaceutical
- Topfond
- DSM
- Tianyao
- CSPC Pharma
- Northeast Pharm
- Lukang Pharmaceutical
- Luwei Pharmaceutical
- Jiangshan (DSM)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microbial Fermentation APIs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microbial Fermentation APIs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Fermentation APIs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microbial Fermentation APIs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Fermentation APIs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbial Fermentation APIs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
