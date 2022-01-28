Omega-3 PUFA Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Omega-3 PUFA, also called -3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are -linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Omega-3 PUFA in global, including the following market information:

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Omega-3 PUFA companies in 2021 (%)

The global Omega-3 PUFA market was valued at 16510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fish Oil Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Omega-3 PUFA include DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, KD Pharma(Marine Ingredients) and GC Rieber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Omega-3 PUFA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fish Oil Type

Linseed Oil Type

Algae Oil Type

Other Type

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Functional F&B

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Others Field

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Omega-3 PUFA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Omega-3 PUFA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Omega-3 PUFA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Omega-3 PUFA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma(Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Omega-3 PUFA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Omega-3 PUFA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Omega-3 PUFA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Omega-3 PUFA Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Omega-3 PUFA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Omega-3 PUFA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Omega-3 PUFA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Omega-3 PUFA Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Omega-3 PUFA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omega-3 PUFA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Omega-3 PUFA Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-3 PUFA Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Omega-3 PUFA Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-3 PUFA Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fish Oil Type

4.1.3 Linseed Oil Type

4.1.4 Alg

