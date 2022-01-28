Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pulmonary drug delivery systems are used to the treatment of various respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), delivering locally acting drugs directly to their site of action. Advantages of pulmonary drug delivery systems over oral drugs is the excellent capability of absorbing pharmaceuticals, due to the large absorptive surface area of lungs (approximately 70-140 m2 in adult humans having extremely thin absorptive mucosal membrane) and good blood supply.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market was valued at 3134.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4129.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nebulizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems include 3M, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Chiesi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Aptar, Novartis and Philips Respironics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nebulizers

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

COPD

Asthma

Others

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

GSK

AstraZeneca

Cipla

Chiesi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Aptar

Novartis

Philips Respironics

Omron Healthcare

PARI

Skyepharma

CareFusion

Shanghai Huarui

Taian Character

Chia Tai Tianqing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

