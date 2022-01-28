Isosorbide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isosorbide is one kind of diol which is made by dehydrating from the sorbitol (starch derivatives). It can be used in the region of the pharmaceutical, chemical industry and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isosorbide in global, including the following market information:

Global Isosorbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isosorbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isosorbide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isosorbide market was valued at 266.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 427.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isosorbide include Roquette, SK Holdings, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, ADM, Novaphene, Yu Teng and Hongbaifeng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isosorbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isosorbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isosorbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Isosorbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isosorbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics and Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Global Isosorbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isosorbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isosorbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isosorbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isosorbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isosorbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roquette

SK Holdings

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

ADM

Novaphene

Yu Teng

Hongbaifeng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isosorbide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isosorbide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isosorbide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isosorbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isosorbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isosorbide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isosorbide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isosorbide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isosorbide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isosorbide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isosorbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isosorbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isosorbide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isosorbide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isosorbide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isosorbide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isosorbide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Isosorbide Revenue

