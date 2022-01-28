Microbiome Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The human microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult).

These microbes are generally not harmful to us; in fact they are essential for maintaining health. For example, they produce some vitamins that we do not have the genes to make, break down our food to extract nutrients we need to survive, teach our immune systems how to recognize dangerous invaders and even produce helpful anti-inflammatory compounds that fight off other disease-causing microbes.

An ever-growing number of studies have demonstrated that changes in the composition of our microbiomes correlate with numerous disease states, raising the possibility that manipulation of these communities could be used to treat disease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbiome Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbiome Therapeutics market was valued at 94 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 825.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Upper GIT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbiome Therapeutics include Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Synthetic Biologics, Interxon, PureTech, Synlogic, Enterome BioScience, 4D Pharma and Second Genome, etc.

We surveyed the Microbiome Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Upper GIT

Lower GIT

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

C. difficile Infection (CDI)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Orphan Drug

Immuno-oncology

Others

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbiome Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbiome Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Seres Therapeutics

Assembly Biosciences

Synthetic Biologics

Interxon

PureTech

Synlogic

Enterome BioScience

4D Pharma

Second Genome

AOBiome

C3 Jian

Rebiotix

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Metabiomics

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Symberix

OpenBiome

Azitra

Symbiotix Biotherapies

Osel

Metabogen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbiome Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbiome Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbiome Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbiome Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbiome Therapeutics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbiome Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microbiome Therapeutics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiome Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbiome Therapeutics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiome Therapeutics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

