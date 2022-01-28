Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygenator in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oxygenator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oxygenator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Oxygenator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxygenator market was valued at 263.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 372.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Oxygenator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxygenator include Medtronic, Terumo, Sorin Group, EUROSETS S.r.l., Chalice Medical Ltd., Medos (XENIOS), Maquet (Getinge), Nipro Medical and Kewei (Microport), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxygenator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxygenator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Oxygenator
- ECMO Oxygenator
Global Oxygenator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Respiratory
- Cardiac
- Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
- Others
Global Oxygenator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oxygenator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oxygenator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oxygenator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Oxygenator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Terumo
- Sorin Group
- EUROSETS S.r.l.
- Chalice Medical Ltd.
- Medos (XENIOS)
- Maquet (Getinge)
- Nipro Medical
- Kewei (Microport)
- WEGO
- Xijian Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxygenator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxygenator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxygenator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxygenator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxygenator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxygenator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxygenator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxygenator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxygenator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxygenator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxygenator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxygenator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygenator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxygenator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygenator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxygenator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 General Oxygenator
4.1.3 ECMO Oxygenator
4.2 By Type – Global Oxygenator Revenue & F
