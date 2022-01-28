Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygenator in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806280/global-oxygenator-2022-2028-483

Global Oxygenator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oxygenator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oxygenator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oxygenator market was valued at 263.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 372.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Oxygenator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxygenator include Medtronic, Terumo, Sorin Group, EUROSETS S.r.l., Chalice Medical Ltd., Medos (XENIOS), Maquet (Getinge), Nipro Medical and Kewei (Microport), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxygenator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxygenator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Oxygenator

ECMO Oxygenator

Global Oxygenator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Respiratory

Cardiac

Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

Others

Global Oxygenator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oxygenator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oxygenator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oxygenator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oxygenator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Terumo

Sorin Group

EUROSETS S.r.l.

Chalice Medical Ltd.

Medos (XENIOS)

Maquet (Getinge)

Nipro Medical

Kewei (Microport)

WEGO

Xijian Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-oxygenator-2022-2028-483-6806280

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oxygenator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oxygenator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oxygenator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oxygenator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oxygenator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oxygenator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oxygenator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oxygenator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oxygenator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oxygenator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxygenator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxygenator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygenator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxygenator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygenator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxygenator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 General Oxygenator

4.1.3 ECMO Oxygenator

4.2 By Type – Global Oxygenator Revenue & F

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Membrane Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Oxygenator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Oxygenator Market Outlook 2022

Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Outlook 2022