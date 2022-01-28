Man-made Vascular Graft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Man-made Vascular Graft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Man-made Vascular Grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-made Vascular Graft in global, including the following market information:
- Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
- Global top five Man-made Vascular Graft companies in 2021 (%)
The global Man-made Vascular Graft market was valued at 3725.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5369.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ePTFE Man-made Vascular Graft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Man-made Vascular Graft include Getinge, Bard PV, Terumo, W. L. Gore, Junkne Medical, B.Braun, LeMaitre Vascular, Suokang and Chest Medical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Man-made Vascular Graft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ePTFE Man-made Vascular Graft
- Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft
- PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft
- Others
Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Aneurysm
- Vascular Occlusion
- Others
Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Man-made Vascular Graft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Man-made Vascular Graft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Man-made Vascular Graft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
- Key companies Man-made Vascular Graft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Getinge
- Bard PV
- Terumo
- W. L. Gore
- Junkne Medical
- B.Braun
- LeMaitre Vascular
- Suokang
- Chest Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Man-made Vascular Graft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Man-made Vascular Graft Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Man-made Vascular Graft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Man-made Vascular Graft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Man-made Vascular Graft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Vascular Graft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Vascular Graft Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Vascular Graft Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition