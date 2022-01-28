Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market was valued at 13.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound.North America is the largest market of negative pressure wound therapy, both in production and consumption. In 2015, North America supplied more than 60% and consumed more than 50% of the global negative pressure wound therapy. Europe is the second largest market, following North America. Asia area is the emerging market with a higher growth rate. While the negative pressure wound therapy industry in Asia market is still underdevelopment with many hospitals and patients are still using common gauze to cure wound. In recent years, disposable negative pressure wound therapy is more and more popular. Among them, PICO single use product provided by Smith & Nephew is outstanding.

By Market Verdors:

Acelity (KCI)

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

Devon

Medela

Triage Meditech

WuHan VSD

Talley Group

By Types:

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Conventional NPWT Devices

1.4.3 Disposable NPWT Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Homecare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

1.8.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Glob

