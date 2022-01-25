Pet Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pets are considered an integral part of many families and households. Globally, it is estimated that more than half of consumers have a pet in their home. Pet owners treat their pets as family members and pamper them with a variety of pet food; this is directly contributing to an increase in the sales of pet care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Care in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Care market was valued at 166.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 289.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pet Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Care include Mars, Nestle, JM Smucker, Hills Pet Nutrition, Blue Buffalo, Unicharm, Deuerer, Heristo and Thai Union Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pet Food

Pet Medical Care

Pet Accessories

Pet Grooming

Others

Global Pet Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Others

Global Pet Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pet Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mars

Nestle

JM Smucker

Hills Pet Nutrition

Blue Buffalo

Unicharm

Deuerer

Heristo

Thai Union Group

Total Alimentos

Empresas Carozzi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Care Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Care Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pet Care Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Care Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Care Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Care Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Pet Care Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pet Food

4.1.3 Pet Medical Care

4.1.4 Pet Accessories

4.1.5 Pet Groomin

