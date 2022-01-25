Infertility Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Infertility Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Infertility Drugs are drugs which enhance reproductive fertility. For women, Infertility Drugs is used to stimulate follicle development of the ovary. Agents that enhance ovarian activity can be classified as either Gonadotropin releasing hormone, Estrogen antagonists or Gonadotropins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infertility Drugs in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Infertility Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infertility Drugs market was valued at 5313.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7560.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gonadotropins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infertility Drugs include Merck, Ferring, MSD, LIVZON, Abbott and Bayer Zydus Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infertility Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infertility Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Infertility Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gonadotropins
- Anti-Estrogens
- Other
Global Infertility Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Infertility Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Male
- Female
Global Infertility Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Infertility Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Infertility Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Infertility Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- Ferring
- MSD
- LIVZON
- Abbott
- Bayer Zydus Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infertility Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infertility Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infertility Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infertility Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infertility Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infertility Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infertility Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infertility Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Infertility Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Infertility Drugs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infertility Drugs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infertility Drugs Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infertility Drugs Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Infertility Drugs Market Size Markets,
