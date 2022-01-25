Liquid Handling Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liquid Handling Systems are used to dispenses a selected quantity of reagent, samples or other liquid to a designated container.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Handling Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Liquid Handling Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Handling Systems market was valued at 4111.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6433 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Pipetting Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Handling Systems include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Mettler-Toledo, Tecan, Sartorius, PerkinElmer, Corning, Danaher and Gilson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Liquid Handling Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated Pipetting Systems

Manual Pipettes Systems

Electronic Pipettes Systems

Consumables

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Handling Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Handling Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Handling Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Liquid Handling Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf

Mettler-Toledo

Tecan

Sartorius

PerkinElmer

Corning

Danaher

Gilson

Agilent

Integra Holding

Brand GmbH + Co Kg

Hamilton Company

BioTek Instruments

Ttp Labtech Ltd

Labcyte

Analytik Jena

