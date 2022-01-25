Neurological Biomarkers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biomarker is a characteristic that can be objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of a physiological as well as a pathological process or pharmacological response to a therapeutic intervention. Examples of classical biomarkers are measurable alterations in blood pressure and blood glucose in diabetes mellitus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurological Biomarkers in global, including the following market information:

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Neurological Biomarkers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neurological Biomarkers market was valued at 7137.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Proteomics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neurological Biomarkers include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Roche, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN and Myriad RBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neurological Biomarkers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Proteomics

Genomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Others

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Others

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neurological Biomarkers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neurological Biomarkers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neurological Biomarkers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Neurological Biomarkers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Quest Diagnostics

Abbott

Roche

Illumina

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Myriad RBM

Cisbio Bioassays

Athena Diagnostics

BGI

Wuxi APP

Aepodia

Proteome Sciences

Genewiz

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurological Biomarkers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neurological Biomarkers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurological Biomarkers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neurological Biomarkers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neurological Biomarkers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neurological Biomarkers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neurological Biomarkers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurological Biomarkers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurological Biomarkers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurological Biomarkers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neurological Biomarkers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurological Biomarkers Companies

4 Sights by Product

