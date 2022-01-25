Radiotherapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells and normally delivered by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in a number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body. It may also be used as part of adjuvant therapy, to prevent tumor recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumor (for example, early stages of breast cancer). Radiation therapy is synergistic with chemotherapy, and has been used before, during, and after chemotherapy in susceptible cancers. The subspecialty of oncology concerned with radiotherapy is called radiation oncology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiotherapy in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiotherapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6798978/global-radiotherapy-2022-2028-526

Global Radiotherapy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Radiotherapy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiotherapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

External Beam Radiotherapy Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiotherapy include Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Ion Beam Applications, Philips, Accuray, Mevion Medical Systems and Toshiba Medical Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radiotherapy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiotherapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Radiotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

External Beam Radiotherapy Devices

Internal Beam Radiotherapy Devices

Global Radiotherapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Radiotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Global Radiotherapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Radiotherapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiotherapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiotherapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiotherapy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Radiotherapy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Ion Beam Applications

Philips

Accuray

Mevion Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-radiotherapy-2022-2028-526-6798978

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiotherapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiotherapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiotherapy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiotherapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiotherapy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiotherapy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiotherapy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiotherapy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiotherapy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiotherapy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiotherapy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiotherapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiotherapy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiotherapy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiotherapy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiotherapy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Radiotherapy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 External Beam Radiotherapy Devices

4.1.3 Internal Beam

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Radiotherapy Simulators Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028