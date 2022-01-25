Dental Lab Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Lab in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Lab Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Lab Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Dental Lab companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Lab market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Milling Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Lab include DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Ultradent Products, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Planmeca Oy and BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Lab manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Lab Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dental Lab Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Milling Equipment

Scanners

Furnaces

Articulators

Global Dental Lab Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dental Lab Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bridges

Crowns

Dentures

Global Dental Lab Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dental Lab Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Lab revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Lab revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Lab sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Dental Lab sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Ultradent Products

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Planmeca Oy

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

VOCO GmbH

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Shofu Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Lab Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Lab Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Lab Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Lab Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Lab Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Lab Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Lab Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Lab Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Lab Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Lab Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Lab Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Lab Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Lab Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Lab Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Lab Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Lab Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dental Lab Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Milling Equipment

4.1.3 Scanners

4.1.4 Furnaces

4.1.5 Articulators

