Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single-use bioprocessing equipment has become well-accepted technology in a relatively short time. Disposable devices and components have created market niches and new segments that continue to evolve.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes in global, including the following market information:

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes market was valued at 821.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1910.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrochemical PH Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes include Honeywell Internationa, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Broadley-James, Eppendorf AG, PendoTECH and Parker Hannifin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrochemical PH Sensor

Optical PH Sensor

Solid-state PH Sensor

Valve

Bench Top Control System

Spectroscopy

Others

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Research

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell Internationa

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Broadley-James

Eppendorf AG

PendoTECH

Parker Hannifin

Polestar Technologies

PreSens Precision Sensing

