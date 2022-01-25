Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Single-use bioprocessing equipment has become well-accepted technology in a relatively short time. Disposable devices and components have created market niches and new segments that continue to evolve.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes market was valued at 821.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1910.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrochemical PH Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes include Honeywell Internationa, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Broadley-James, Eppendorf AG, PendoTECH and Parker Hannifin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electrochemical PH Sensor
- Optical PH Sensor
- Solid-state PH Sensor
- Valve
- Bench Top Control System
- Spectroscopy
- Others
Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biotechnology Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Academic Research
Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell Internationa
- GE Healthcare
- Hamilton Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Sartorius AG
- Broadley-James
- Eppendorf AG
- PendoTECH
- Parker Hannifin
- Polestar Technologies
- PreSens Precision Sensing
