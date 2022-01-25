Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
There are two types of IVFs, crystalloid and colloid solutions. Crystalloid solutions are used to treat most patients with shock from dengue, while colloids are reserved for patients with profound or refractory shock.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) include ICU Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter, Amanta Healthcare, Terumo Medical Corporation and Grifols S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition
- Total Parenteral Nutrition
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital and Clinics
- Ambulatory
- Home Care
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ICU Medical Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Baxter
- Amanta Healthcare
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Grifols S.A.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intravenou
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Outlook 2022
Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
China Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global Intravenous Solutions (Colloids) Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027