Nanoemulsions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Emulsion is the process of suspension of small globules of one liquid into other such that the fluids are immiscible with each other. Nanoemulsions are the group of dispersed nano-particles of oil in water having extremely minute size of 100-600 nm. The nanoemulsions are prepared using various emulsification techniques such as microfluidization, high-pressure homogenization and sonication (use of ultrasound energy).

There are several advantages of nanoemulsions over the conventional emulsion systems. One of the major advantages is the extreme micro droplet size of nanoemulsions with much high surface area which makes them highly effective in transportation system or delivery systems used majorly in cosmetics. Moreover, nanoparticles do not cause the problems such as flocculation, coalescence or inherent creaming which are generally faced by microemulsions. This makes nanoemulsions ideal for variety of formulations such creams, sprays and foams.

Considering the extreme small size of these particles, the nanoemulsions are increasingly finding application in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and also in food sector. The pharmaceutical applications of nanoemulsions majorly dominate the nanoemulsions market, followed by the cosmetic usages. Currently, the market for nanoemulsions is dominated by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for nanoemulsions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoemulsions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nanoemulsions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanoemulsions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steroids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanoemulsions include Allergan plc, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Kaken Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Sanofi and B. Braun Melsungen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nanoemulsions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanoemulsions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanoemulsions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steroids

Anesthetics

NSAIDs

Immunosuppressant

Antiretroviral

Antimicrobials

Vasodilators

Others

Global Nanoemulsions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanoemulsions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industrial

Cosmetic Industrial

Food Industrial

Others

Global Nanoemulsions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nanoemulsions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanoemulsions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanoemulsions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan plc

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Kaken Pharmaceutical

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis AG

Sanofi

B. Braun Melsungen

