Compounding Pharmacy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The traditional role of compounding pharmacies is to make drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that can’t be met by commercially available drugs.

For example:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6799234/global-compounding-pharmacy-2022-2028-439

A young child may need a small, liquid dose of a drug made only in adult-dosage tablets.

A person may be allergic to one of the ingredients in the commercial version of a drug.

A compounding pharmacy would make the proper dosage and form of the drug without any offending ingredients.

Compounded medications are made based on a practitioner s prescription in which individual ingredients are mixed together in the exact strength and dosage form required by the patient. This method allows the compounding pharmacist to work with the patient and the prescriber to customize a medication to meet the patient s specific needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compounding Pharmacy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Compounding Pharmacy market was valued at 11900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PIA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compounding Pharmacy include PharMEDium Services, B. Braun Group, Fagron, Wedgewood Pharmacy, New Compounding Pharma, Medisca, Fresenius Kabi, Advanced Pharma and AIN GROUP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Compounding Pharmacy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PIA

PAA

CUPM

PDA

SAPM

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumers Aged 18 and Younger

Consumers Aged 19 to 44

Consumers Aged 45 to 64

Consumers Aged 65 and Older

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compounding Pharmacy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compounding Pharmacy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PharMEDium Services

B. Braun Group

Fagron

Wedgewood Pharmacy

New Compounding Pharma

Medisca

Fresenius Kabi

Advanced Pharma

AIN GROUP

Nihon Chouzai

Sogo Medical

Dougherty s Pharmacy

Apollo Pharmacy

Downing Labs

Qol Holdings

Olympia Pharmacy

PUMCH

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Peking University First Hospital

Affiliated Hospital of Guangdong Public Institution of Medicine

Lorraine’s Pharmacy

PLAGH

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Ruijin Hospital

Belle Sante

Byculla Pharmacy&Stores

Royal Chemists

Village Compounding Pharmacy

Specialist Pharmacy

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-compounding-pharmacy-2022-2028-439-6799234

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Compounding Pharmacy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Compounding Pharmacy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Compounding Pharmacy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Compounding Pharmacy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Compounding Pharmacy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Compounding Pharmacy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compounding Pharmacy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compounding Pharmacy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Compounding Pharmacy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

China Compounding Pharmacy Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027