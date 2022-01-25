Compounding Pharmacy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Compounding Pharmacy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
The traditional role of compounding pharmacies is to make drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that can’t be met by commercially available drugs.
For example:
- A young child may need a small, liquid dose of a drug made only in adult-dosage tablets.
- A person may be allergic to one of the ingredients in the commercial version of a drug.
- A compounding pharmacy would make the proper dosage and form of the drug without any offending ingredients.
Compounded medications are made based on a practitioner s prescription in which individual ingredients are mixed together in the exact strength and dosage form required by the patient. This method allows the compounding pharmacist to work with the patient and the prescriber to customize a medication to meet the patient s specific needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compounding Pharmacy in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compounding Pharmacy market was valued at 11900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PIA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compounding Pharmacy include PharMEDium Services, B. Braun Group, Fagron, Wedgewood Pharmacy, New Compounding Pharma, Medisca, Fresenius Kabi, Advanced Pharma and AIN GROUP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Compounding Pharmacy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PIA
- PAA
- CUPM
- PDA
- SAPM
Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumers Aged 18 and Younger
- Consumers Aged 19 to 44
- Consumers Aged 45 to 64
- Consumers Aged 65 and Older
Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Compounding Pharmacy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Compounding Pharmacy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PharMEDium Services
- B. Braun Group
- Fagron
- Wedgewood Pharmacy
- New Compounding Pharma
- Medisca
- Fresenius Kabi
- Advanced Pharma
- AIN GROUP
- Nihon Chouzai
- Sogo Medical
- Dougherty s Pharmacy
- Apollo Pharmacy
- Downing Labs
- Qol Holdings
- Olympia Pharmacy
- PUMCH
- Triangle Compounding Pharmacy
- Peking University First Hospital
- Affiliated Hospital of Guangdong Public Institution of Medicine
- Lorraine’s Pharmacy
- PLAGH
- Institutional Pharmacy Solutions
- Ruijin Hospital
- Belle Sante
- Byculla Pharmacy&Stores
- Royal Chemists
- Village Compounding Pharmacy
- Specialist Pharmacy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compounding Pharmacy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compounding Pharmacy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compounding Pharmacy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compounding Pharmacy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Compounding Pharmacy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Compounding Pharmacy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compounding Pharmacy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compounding Pharmacy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
