Antacid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antacids are the most commonly used product for treating heartburn discomfort. And because they start to work in seconds, they’re also the fastest way to relieve your symptoms. Available without a prescription, antacids are available in convenient chewable tablets or as a liquid. Most are relatively inexpensive, making antacids a popular product for fast relief. Antacids are the fastest acting heartburn relief available because they start to weaken the acid in your stomach the second they reach it. The weaker the acid in your stomach, the less likely it is to give you heartburn. The longer an antacid stays in the stomach, the longer it works. And having some food in your stomach may actually prolong an antacid s effect. Most antacids contain at least one of these key ingredients: calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, aluminum hydroxide and/or sodium bicarbonate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antacid in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6799258/global-antacid-2022-2028-520

Global Antacid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antacid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Antacid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antacid market was valued at 6399 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7955 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Proton Pump Inhibitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antacid include AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Bayer, Procter Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson Johnson and CONBA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antacid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antacid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Antacid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Proton Pump Inhibitor

H2 Antagonist

Acid Neutralizers

Global Antacid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Antacid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OTC Drug

Rx Drug

Global Antacid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Antacid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antacid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antacid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antacid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Antacid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser

Bayer

Procter Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson Johnson

CONBA

Xiuzheng Pharma

Sanofi

Bausch Health

CR SANJIU

Reddy’s Laboratories

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-antacid-2022-2028-520-6799258

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antacid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antacid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antacid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antacid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antacid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antacid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antacid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antacid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antacid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antacid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antacid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antacid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antacid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antacid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antacid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antacid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Antacid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Proton Pump Inhibitor

4.1.3 H2 Antagonist

4.1.4 Acid Neutralizers

4.2 By Type – Global Antacid Revenue & Forecasts

4.

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Antacid Market Outlook 2022

Antacid Tablet Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Antacid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Antacid Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030