Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The cell culture protein surface coating is a technique in which the cell culture surfaces are coated with extracellular matrix or proteins components to improve the proliferation and adhesion of the cells in vitro.

Protein coating on the plates is beneficial as it allows cell attachment of vitronectin and fibronectin found in the serum containing culture medium to spread and adhere to the wall providing better surface for cells to adhere.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings market was valued at 168.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 333.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings include Corning, Thermo Fisher, Merck, Trevigen and Kollodis BioSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-coating

Pre-coating

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corning

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Trevigen

Kollodis BioSciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Pl

