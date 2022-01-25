Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) is a common side-effect of many cancer treatments. Nausea and vomiting are two of the most feared cancer treatment-related side effects for cancer patients and their families. In 1983, Coates et al. found that patients receiving chemotherapy ranked nausea and vomiting as the first and second most severe side effects, respectively. Up to 20% of patients receiving highly emetogenic agents in this era postponed, or even refused, potentially curative treatments. Since the 1990s, several novel classes of antiemetics have been developed and commercialized, becoming a nearly universal standard in chemotherapy regimens, and helping to better manage these symptoms in a large portion of patients. Efficient mediation of these unpleasant and sometimes crippling symptoms results in increased quality of life for the patient, and better overall health of the patient, and, due to better patient tolerance, more effective treatment cycles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs market was valued at 2125.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2819.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5-HT3 Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs include Merck, Eisai, Mundipharma, Qilu Pharma, Teva, Novartis, Heron Therapeutics, Roche and Mylan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5-HT3 Inhibitors

NK1 Inhibitors

Other

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy

Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy

Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy

Other

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Eisai

Mundipharma

Qilu Pharma

Teva

Novartis

Heron Therapeutics

Roche

Mylan

Tesaro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Companies i

