Central Venous Access Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Central venous access devices are inserted into the central venous system to administer medication or fluids, draw blood, and measure central venous pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Central Venous Access Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Central Venous Access Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Central Venous Access Devices market was valued at 1658.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2213.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Peripheral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Central Venous Access Devices include BD, Teleflex, B.Braun Medical, Merit Medical Systems, AngioDynamics, Argon Medical Devices, Vygon, Baihe Medical and Cook Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Central Venous Access Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Peripheral

PIV Catheters

Midline Catheters

Others

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Administration

Fluid and Nutrition Administration

Blood Transfusion

Diagnostics & Testing

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Central Venous Access Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Central Venous Access Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Central Venous Access Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Central Venous Access Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Teleflex

B.Braun Medical

Merit Medical Systems

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

Vygon

Baihe Medical

Cook Medical

SCW MEDICATH

Lepu Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Central Venous Access Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Central Venous Access Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Central Venous Access Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Central Venous Access Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Central Venous Access Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Central Venous Access Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Central Venous Access Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Central Venous Access Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Central Venous Access Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Central Venous Access Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Central Venous Access Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Central Venous Access Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Central Venous Access Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Central Venous Access Devices Companies

