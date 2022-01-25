Rosacea Treatments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rosacea is a common skin condition characterized by redness and visible blood vessels on the face. The nose and cheeks are the most affected regions. The signs and symptoms of Rosacea are small, red, pus-filled bumps which may flare up periodically. About half the patients experience eye dryness, irritation and swollen, reddened eyelids. Other symptoms include enlarged nose, thickening the skin on the nose, (rhinophyma). Rosacea predominantly affects middle-aged women having fair skin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosacea Treatments in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rosacea Treatments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rosacea Treatments market was valued at 13 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Topical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rosacea Treatments include Nestle Skin Health, Teva, Mylan, Bayer, Sun Pharma, Perrigo, Bausch Health, GSK and Pfizer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rosacea Treatments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rosacea Treatments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rosacea Treatments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Topical

Orals

Global Rosacea Treatments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rosacea Treatments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drugs Stores

Hospital

Others

Global Rosacea Treatments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rosacea Treatments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rosacea Treatments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rosacea Treatments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle Skin Health

Teva

Mylan

Bayer

Sun Pharma

Perrigo

Bausch Health

GSK

Pfizer

Allergan

Almirall

