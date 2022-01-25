Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neonatal ICU ventilators provide ventilatory support to preterm and critically ill infants who suffer from respiratory failure and who generally have low-compliance lungs, small tidal volumes, high airway resistance, and high respiratory rates. These mechanical ventilators promote alveolar gas exchange (oxygenation and carbon dioxide [CO2] elimination) by generating positive pressure to inflate the lungs of an infant who is incapable of adequate independent breathing.

A typical neonatal ventilator system consists of a breathing circuit, a humidifi cation system, gas-delivery systems, monitors and their associated alarms, and gas sources for oxygen (O2) and compressed air. Ventilators also require an integral or add-on-oxygen-air proportioner (blender) to deliver a fraction of inspired FiO2 between 21 and 100%. Controls are used to determine the operating mode and ventilation variables. Most ventilators have several operating modes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neonatal ICU Ventilators in global, including the following market information:

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Neonatal ICU Ventilators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neonatal ICU Ventilators market was valued at 371.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 525.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Invasive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neonatal ICU Ventilators include Vyaire Medical, ACUTRONIC, Hamilton Medical, Lowenstein Medical Technology, Dragerwerk, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Getinge and Magnamed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neonatal ICU Ventilators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neonatal ICU Ventilators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neonatal ICU Ventilators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neonatal ICU Ventilators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Neonatal ICU Ventilators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vyaire Medical

ACUTRONIC

Hamilton Medical

Lowenstein Medical Technology

Dragerwerk

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Magnamed

Heyer Medical

SLE

Comen

