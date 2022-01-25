Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report covers temperature probes and sensors that connected to patient monitor. Temperature probes are used to make contact measurements of body temperatures. Temperature Monitoring Devices use a temperature sensor produce a voltage that varies with temperature, and convert the voltage to temperature units.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Monitoring Devices in Global, including the following market information:
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Monitoring Devices market was valued at 631.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 769.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Purpose Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Monitoring Devices include 3M, Draeger, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, BD, Philips, Medline Industries, Smiths Medical and Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Temperature Monitoring Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Purpose Type
- Skin Type
- Esophageal Stethoscope Type
- Tympanic Type
- Others
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Operating Room
- Emergency Department
- Intensive Care
- The Recovery Room
- Others
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Temperature Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Temperature Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Draeger
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic
- BD
- Philips
- Medline Industries
- Smiths Medical
- Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn)
- TE Connectivity
- Circa Scientific
- NOVAMED USA
- Truer Medical
- Med-link Electronics
- Rongrui
- Exsense
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Temperature Monitoring Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Outlook 2022
United States Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2027