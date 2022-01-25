Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report covers temperature probes and sensors that connected to patient monitor. Temperature probes are used to make contact measurements of body temperatures. Temperature Monitoring Devices use a temperature sensor produce a voltage that varies with temperature, and convert the voltage to temperature units.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Monitoring Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temperature Monitoring Devices market was valued at 631.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 769.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Temperature Monitoring Devices include 3M, Draeger, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, BD, Philips, Medline Industries, Smiths Medical and Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Temperature Monitoring Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Type

Skin Type

Esophageal Stethoscope Type

Tympanic Type

Others

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Operating Room

Emergency Department

Intensive Care

The Recovery Room

Others

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temperature Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Temperature Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Draeger

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

BD

Philips

Medline Industries

Smiths Medical

Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn)

TE Connectivity

Circa Scientific

NOVAMED USA

Truer Medical

Med-link Electronics

Rongrui

Exsense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Temperature Monitoring Devices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

