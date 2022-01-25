Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Femtosecond lasers are a subset of ultrafast lasers that emit optical pulses with a duration well below 1 ps, i.e., in the range of femtoseconds, widely used in the field of ophthalmology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in global, including the following market information:

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market was valued at 332.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 520.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Femtosecond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon (Novartis), J &J, Ziemer Ophthalmic, Bausch and Lomb (Valeant) and Lensar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Femtosecond

Half Femtosecond

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Alcon (Novartis)

J &J

Ziemer Ophthalmic

Bausch and Lomb (Valeant)

Lensar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Companies

3.8

