Parkinson Disease Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Parkinson Disease Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Most people with Parkinson’s disease eventually need a medication called levodopa. Levodopa is absorbed by the nerve cells in your brain and turned into the chemical dopamine, which is used to transmit messages between the parts of the brain and nerves that control movement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parkinson Disease Drug in Global, including the following market information:
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Parkinson Disease Drug market was valued at 5651 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8439.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sinemet-CR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Parkinson Disease Drug include Merck, Akorn, GSK, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical, Abbvie, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma and Astellas Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Parkinson Disease Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sinemet-CR
- Trastal
- Madopar
- COMT Inhibitor
- Other
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Under 40 Years Old
- 40-65 Years Old
- Above 65 Years Old
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Parkinson Disease Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Parkinson Disease Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- Akorn
- GSK
- Novartis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Abbvie
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma
- Astellas Pharma
- Desitin Arzneimittel
- Endo Pharmaceuticals
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche
- H.Lundbeck
- Valeant
- Apokyn
- Orion
- Stada Arzneimittel
- US WorldMeds
- Bausch Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parkinson Disease Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parkinson Disease Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parkinson Disease Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parkinson Disease Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Parkinson Disease Drug Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parkinson Disease Drug Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parkinson Disease Drug Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parkinson Disease Drug Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Parkinson Disease Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030
Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Parkinson Disease Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027