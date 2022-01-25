Parkinson Disease Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Most people with Parkinson’s disease eventually need a medication called levodopa. Levodopa is absorbed by the nerve cells in your brain and turned into the chemical dopamine, which is used to transmit messages between the parts of the brain and nerves that control movement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parkinson Disease Drug in Global, including the following market information:

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parkinson Disease Drug market was valued at 5651 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8439.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sinemet-CR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parkinson Disease Drug include Merck, Akorn, GSK, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical, Abbvie, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma and Astellas Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Parkinson Disease Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sinemet-CR

Trastal

Madopar

COMT Inhibitor

Other

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Under 40 Years Old

40-65 Years Old

Above 65 Years Old

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parkinson Disease Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parkinson Disease Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Akorn

GSK

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Teva Pharmaceutical

Abbvie

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Desitin Arzneimittel

Endo Pharmaceuticals

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

H.Lundbeck

Valeant

Apokyn

Orion

Stada Arzneimittel

US WorldMeds

Bausch Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parkinson Disease Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Parkinson Disease Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Parkinson Disease Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Parkinson Disease Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parkinson Disease Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Parkinson Disease Drug Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parkinson Disease Drug Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parkinson Disease Drug Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parkinson Disease Drug Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

