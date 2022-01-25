Perfusion Bioreactor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Perfusion is a means to maintain a cell culture bioreactor in which equivalent volumes of media are simultaneously added and removed from the reactor while the cells are retained in the reactor.

Perfusion bioreactors offer several advantages over traditional fed-batch bioreactors when addressing problems of scalability and increasing demand.

Perfusion bioreactors culture cells over much longer periods, even months, by continuously feeding the cells with fresh media and removing spent media while keeping cells in culture. In perfusion there are different ways to keep the cells in culture while removing spent media.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6799232/global-perfusion-bioreactor-2022-2028-994

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perfusion Bioreactor in global, including the following market information:

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Perfusion Bioreactor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perfusion Bioreactor market was valued at 696.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1265.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Scale (Less Than 100 Liters) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perfusion Bioreactor include Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Pall, Eppendorf AG, ZETA, 3D Biotek, Infors HT and Applikon Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perfusion Bioreactor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Scale (Less Than 100 Liters)

Mid-Scale (100 Liters to 1,000 Liters)

Large Scale (More Than 1,000 Liters)

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perfusion Bioreactor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perfusion Bioreactor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perfusion Bioreactor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Perfusion Bioreactor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Pall

Eppendorf AG

ZETA

3D Biotek

Infors HT

Applikon Biotechnology

Bioengineering AG

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Cell Culture Company

Zellwerk GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-perfusion-bioreactor-2022-2028-994-6799232

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Perfusion Bioreactor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Perfusion Bioreactor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Perfusion Bioreactor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Perfusion Bioreactor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfusion Bioreactor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfusion Bioreactor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfusion Bioreactor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfusion Bioreactor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfusion Bioreactor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market Outlook 2022

Global and Japan 3D Perfusion Bioreactor System Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027

Perfusion Bioreactor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global 3D Perfusion Bioreactor System Sales Market Report 2021