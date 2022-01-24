Global Cardiac Stent Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cardiac Stent market was valued at 5982.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Cardiac Stent (also called coronary stent) is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease. It is used in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).The global PCI device market is projected to gain growth on the back of the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the aging process. The global Cardiac Stent market is forecasted to keep the trend. As the technology of Cardiac Stent is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for Angina application is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Cardiac Stent market. The Cardiac Stent market competition will be still intense. Abbott Vascular is the leading manufacturer in the global Cardiac Stent market with the market share of 24.95%, in terms of revenue, followed by Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo (ESSEN), Lepu Medical, MicroPort, Biosensors, B.Braun, Atrium Medical, Biotronik, and SINOMED. These leading 11 companies accounted for 96% of the market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo (ESSEN)

Lepu Medical

MicroPort

Biosensors

B.Braun

Atrium Medical

Biotronik

SINOMED

By Types:

Bare-metal Stent (BMS)

Drug-eluting Stent (DES)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

By Applications:

Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

